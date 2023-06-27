Green Bay School Board pumps brakes on closing Tank, makes new policy on community task forces
The board also approved the scope and criteria for the boundary and equity analysis and moved forward with buying more land for Preble High’s stadium.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Mike Gallagher went on the Pat McAfee with a Spotted Cow and talked UFOs, China and Elon...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM
Gallagher sported a T-shirt portraying John Cena as Mao Zedong during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
-
Northern Door County brush fire burns 10 acres but spares nearby inn and spa
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM
Fire fighters from seven Door County departments needed two hours to bring the fire under control and 6.5 hours to extinguish it.
-
Green Bay School Board pumps brakes on closing Tank, makes new policy on community task...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM
The board also approved the scope and criteria for the boundary and equity analysis and moved forward with buying more land for Preble High's stadium.
-
Air quality is bad in Wisconsin, here are ways to protect yourself and loved ones
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM
Milwaukee and Wisconsin are experiencing poor air quality from fires in Canada. Here's how to protect yourself.
-
Fourth of July fireworks in Door County: Here's when and where to find the "oohs" and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM
Eight communities from one end of the Peninsula to the other will host fireworks shows between July 1 and 8, some with parades, music, food and games.
-
Donald Trump threatens to boycott Milwaukee presidential debate over Fox News coverage
by USA TODAY on June 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM
Donald Trump complains that Fox News - a debate sponsor for the Aug. 23 debate at FiservForum - has ignored his recent campaign events.
-
Neeley, Denise Age 59 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM
-
Strong Pitching Leads Mauston past Adams-Friendship in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM
-
Milwaukee's air quality is among the worst in the world. Here's where it ranks.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM
Wisconsin's air quality is among the worst in the United States and the world Monday.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.