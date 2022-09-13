Green Bay School Board meeting ends abruptly after Superintendent Vicki Bayer has medical emergency
The superintendent walked out during her budget presentation, and the meeting was abruptly adjoined when medical personnel arrived.
Tony Evers, Tim Michels agree to a single debate ahead of the Wisconsin governor...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM
This will be the only chance Wisconsin voters have to hear from the candidates before the general election on Nov. 8.
Green Bay police file charges of armed carjacking, substantial battery in attack on St....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM
The attack in the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital parking lot left an employee bloodied. A 17-year-old girl is the first to be charged in the attack.
Bass, Nadine Age 73 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM
New Memorial at Wisconsin State Patrol Academy Honors Fallen Troopers
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM
Roesler, Thomas Lee “Zeno” Age 87 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday September 9th
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2022 at 3:11 PM
Brown County's COVID cases fall 15.9%; Wisconsin cases plummet 16.1%
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM
Wisconsin reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 7,835 new cases. That's down 16.1% from the previous week's tally of 9,334 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Wisconsin averaging fewer than 1,000 COVID cases a day for the first time since April
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases decreased to 949 cases on Tuesday.
