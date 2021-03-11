Green Bay School Board: April 6 election features 2 incumbents and 2 educators seeking 2 seats on board
Incumbents Andrew Becker and Rhonda Sitnikau face are being challenged by educators Bryan Milz and Nancy Welch in April 6 Green Bay School Board race.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Jail Roster 3/11
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2021 at 2:40 PM
'We're in a good position here': Nearly two-thirds of Brown County residents 65 and older...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 11, 2021 at 5:08 AM
About 31,000 people have had both shots in the county.
Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead Wisconsin transportation agency gets new confirmation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2021 at 3:18 AM
More than two dozen lobbying groups and businesses urged a Senate committee to again support the confirmation of Craig Thompson.
More than one-third of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2021 at 2:07 AM
340,150 people or 33.4% of residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated
Grothman’s BLM remarks draw sharp criticism on House floor
by Bob Hague on March 11, 2021 at 2:00 AM
A Wisconsin congressman brought up Black Lives Matter during Wednesday’s House debate on the pandemic relief package – and a colleague called him out on it. “(It)has a marriage penalty in it,” said 6th District Republican […]
Republicans, former Brown County clerk blast Green Bay election in Assembly hearing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 11, 2021 at 12:12 AM
Republicans and election observers argued the city improperly allowed a consultant with Democratic ties to interfere in election planning.
Wisconsin assisted living residents were prioritized for vaccine, but delay starting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2021 at 11:28 PM
Wisconsin had enough doses to begin shots weeks earlier in assisted living. Officials cited limited supply and prioritizing health care workers.
You can't do that, even in Wisconsin: State Patrol pulls over a pickup with a camping...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 10, 2021 at 11:20 PM
The vehicle was pulled over in the State Patrol's north central region in February. Social media was abuzz.
