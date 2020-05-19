Green Bay Restaurant Week pushed back from summer to fall | Streetwise
Green Bay Restaurant Week has been postponed from its normal timeframe in July to September 10-17 to give restaurants more time to adapt to social distancing guidelines for safe operation.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
The Beginner Livestock Judging Camp
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM
The Beginner Livestock Judging Camp is designed for 4-H and FFA members interested in building their knowledge of evaluating market and breeding animals, including beef, swine, sheep and goats. The virtual camp is designed for beginners who want to […]
-
U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Jeanne Shaheen Lead Colleagues in Calling for Increased...
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2020 at 4:55 PM
As reports suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the opioid crisis, U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) today led 17 of their Senate colleagues in urging House and Senate leadership to increase the federal […]
-
Hit and Run Fatal Vehicle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2020 at 4:53 PM
At 6:29 p.m. on Sunday May 17, 2020, Deputies and emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle striking a person in the 1200 block of STH 13, Town of Big Flats. The investigation revealed the following: A north bound vehicle on STH 13 […]
-
Mauston High School Seeks New Girls Basketball Coach
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM
Experience coaching basketball at the high school level is preferred, but other qualifications will be considered. Candidates must also be certified or able to be certified per WIAA qualifications (or hold a valid Wisconsin Teaching License). If not […]
-
Camp Douglas Memorial Day Services Cancelled
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM
Earl Gulligan American Legion Post 133 Camp Douglas has cancelled Memorial Day Services for May 25th due to Covid 19 virus safety concerns. Prior to Memorial Day, Commander Everett Burdick and Post 133 members will place American Flags on the graves […]
-
-
Wisconsin colleges hope to reopen this fall. But questions outnumber answers on how they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM
Wisconsin colleges are planning to reopen in some way this fall. But campus leaders acknowledge plans are still in flux, and could change quickly.
-
Evers announces grant program for small businesses
by Bob Hague on May 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM
Governor Tony Evers on Monday unveiled a $75 million dollar grant program designed to assist small businesses in Wisconsin. Evers said the “We’re All In” grants are funded largely through the federal CARES Act. “Grant […]
-
Questions linger as new research suggests election was linked to rise in coronavirus cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM
A new study from UW-Oshkosh uses cellphone mobility data to allegedly show that in-person voting was correlated with a jump in coronavirus cases.
