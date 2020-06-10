Green Bay Popeye's construction to start in July. Here's when it will open | Streetwise
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen expects to begin site work on its Green Bay location in early July, setting up an opening date later this year.
Green Bay Popeye's construction to start in July. Here's when it will open | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen expects to begin site work on its Green Bay location in early July, setting up an opening date later this year.
Packers-Giants preseason kickoff time moved
by Bill Scott on June 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM
The kickoff time for the Green Bay Packers third preseason game at New York against the Giants has been moved from a 7 p.m. CT start to 5 p.m. CT. The Packers 2020 preseason schedule is as follows: Sat. Aug. 15 ARIZONA […]
Summer fun in Brown County looks different this year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM
Area attractions are reopening with new safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Wisconsin's Legislative Black Caucus urges Gov. Tony Evers to call Juneteenth special...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2020 at 4:35 PM
The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus urged Evers to call a special session on June 19, or Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery.
Warrens Cranberry Festival Called Off for 2020
on June 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM
The 48th annual Warrens Cranberry Festival is the latest event to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin FFA Foundation Seeking Marketing Coordinator
on June 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is accepting applications for a part-time marketing and development coordinator.
Deer Farm in Trempealeau Co. Confirms Positive CWD Tests
on June 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM
Two deer at a Trempealeau County hunting ranch have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.
Baldwin Co-Sponsors Bill to Improve PPP Loans for Farmers
on June 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM
U.
DATCP Issues Updated on Legal Uses for Dicamba Herbicides
on June 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture has released more information concerning the guidelines about using dicamba-containing herbicides in light of a recent federal court's decision to make the product illegal for use.
