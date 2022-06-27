Green Bay police seek 2 suspects from April 30 homicide; third suspect in custody
Green Bay police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects from an April 30 homicide on the west side.
Wisconsin Republicans are more excited about fall elections than Democrats, an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM
The Wisconsin poll contains a red flag for Democrats: Republican-leaning voters indicate higher enthusiasm about voting this fall.
High water and prolonged flooding are changing the ecosystem of the Upper Mississippi...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM
The report, released last week, shows increasingly wetter conditions in the Upper Mississippi over the past few decades.
Kahn, Sheila Ann Age 83 of Hartford & Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM
As federal programs lay groundwork for electric vehicles, WisDOT is determining state's...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 27, 2022 at 11:01 AM
As electric vehicles gain popularity, Wisconsin officials are figuring out their role in advancing the groundwork needed to make them commonplace.
Ron Johnson now says he helped coordinate effort to pass false elector slates to Pence,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 8:01 PM
In response to Johnson's explanation, a Pennsylvania Republican said: "Senator Johnson's statements about Representative Kelly are patently false."
Democratic U.S. Senate candidates take jabs at Ron Johnson as they vie for support at the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Ron Johnson, who faces the winner of the Aug. 9 primary, is considered one of the more vulnerable Republican incumbents during the midterm cycle.
Wisconsin congressional delegation splits along party lines on passage of bipartisan gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM
Baldwin said the measure "will help protect people from gun violence," while Johnson called the bill "a classic example of Washington dysfunction."
Gov. Tony Evers vows to offer doctors clemency if they are prosecuted under the state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2022 at 2:18 AM
In the shadow of Roe v. Wade being overturned, state Democrats gathered in La Crosse for their first in-person convention in three years.
