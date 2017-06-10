Green Bay police say they have suspect in 1998 death; ask public's help finding witness
Green Bay police want public’s help finding a potential witness in a case that might be a homicide. Elizabeth Teeters’ body was found in the Fox River
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
