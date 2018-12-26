Green Bay Police release name of victim of fatal car-versus-tree crash Monday on east side
Anthony Peterson-Lardinois, 26, died Christmas Eve when his car crashed into a tree just before 2:30 a.m. near Humboldt Road and Laverne Drive
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
