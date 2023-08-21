Green Bay police officer accused of striking man with squad car pleads not guilty

A Green Bay police officer has pleaded not guilty to felony misconduct after he struck a man with his squad car following a 2021 traffic stop. Matthew Knutson also pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor negligent operation of a vehicle.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







