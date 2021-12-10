Green Bay police investigating three shootings within an hour Thursday night
Green Bay police investigating three shootings within an hour Thursday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 12:35 PM
Green Bay police said they're investigating three shootings that were reported within the hour Thursday night. Mayor Genrich to hold press conference.
'It's their job to listen': Anti-fluoride activists file ethics complaint against Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Four people opposed to adding fluoride to the city's drinking water claim elected officials violated city code by shutting out the public.
Ron Johnson says mouthwash can kill COVID-19. Manufacturer of Listerine, medical experts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Johnson said a "standard gargle" of mouthwash "has been proven to kill the coronavirus" or may reduce viral replication.
Green Bay Packers stock sale hits 165,000 shares, $54 million raised for Lambeau Field...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM
The Packers have sold 55% of the shares offered in the team's sixth stock sale in its history.
Case against 17-year-old accused of East River Trail attack on hold until February
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 12:32 AM
Prosecutor, defense attorney in case of attack on woman in De Pere cite significant paperwork in adjourning the case until February.
A federal judge upholds Wisconsin's voter ID requirements for college students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 11:57 PM
A federal judge on Thursday upheld the way Wisconsin's decade-old voter ID law treats college students.
Republicans sided with Democrats in an election challenge. A day later, they changed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 11:43 PM
Thursday's developments revealed deep divisions on the equally divided Elections Commission a day after it had appeared to be united.
Fewer than 3% of ICU beds are available statewide as COVID-19 infections, staff shortages...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 11:10 PM
Several multicounty regions on Thursday reported just one or two intensive care unit beds were available.
New Lisbon School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM
