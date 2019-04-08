Green Bay Police dog Pyro to undergo more surgery following stabbing, complications
Pyro was stabbed Sunday night when the Green Bay Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot family members.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Green Bay diocese reveals new priest accused of sexual abuse, bringing total to 473 hours ago
- A big court race reflects the deepening north-south, rural-metro dividing lines in Wiscons...4 hours ago
- This is no typo – snow is forecast Wednesday, 7-8 inches in northern Wisconsin, half...4 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Pictures5 hours ago
- WI Farms Earn Holstein Association’s Progressive Genetics Award7 hours ago
- Sign-Up Open for Updated Conservation Stewardship Program7 hours ago
- WPA Offering Grants for PRRS & PEDv Testing7 hours ago
- Fisher Woman Catches New State Record Flat Head Catfish Weighing 43.7 LBS on Lake Petenwel...8 hours ago
- Republican Party of Wisconsin – State GOP's claim about statewide recount hits ...1 day ago
- Boy Claiming To Be Missing, Kidnapped Teen Was Actually 23-Year-Old Man2 days ago
- Daniel Riemer – State Rep. Riemer right on the money with tax credit claim4 days ago
- Marquette looking for a new women’s basketball coach4 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.