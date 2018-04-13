Green Bay police arrest suspect in shooting near West High School
Police on Friday arrested a Wrightstown man in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday at a home near Green Bay West High School.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Robin Vos won’t run to replace Paul Ryan5 hours ago
- AP NewsBreak: Taxpayers paid $60k for oral argument5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids police logs: Future famous teens cause suspicion5 hours ago
- Stevens Point homeless man convicted again in bizarre bank box incident5 hours ago
- Potent system brings blizzards, thunderstorms to Midwest5 hours ago
- New Lisbon Strong in Track & Field Outdoor Opener5 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay resident reflects on Honor Flight experience with fellow veterans6 hours ago
- Marathon Co. Jail looking for walkaway inmate6 hours ago
- Doctors in new psychiatry training program offer long-term hope for Wisconsin6 hours ago
- Robin Vos won't seek First District Congressional seat now held by House Speaker Paul...6 hours ago
- Vos won’t run for Congress6 hours ago
- Weather causing Friday postponements6 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.