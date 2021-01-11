Green Bay Phoenix win third straight, sweep Oakland

After dropping nine straight games to start the season, the Green Bay Phoenix have won three-straight, earning a two game sweep over Oakland in Green Bay over the weekend. Amari Davis poured in 25 points for the Phoenix as they knocked off Oakland in the series finale on Saturday, 87-78. The Phoenix also got 37 […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.