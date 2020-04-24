Green Bay Packers fans embrace virtual draft, debate Jordan Love selection
Friends from Owen-Withee meet every year to cheer, or not, the Green Bay Packers’ draft choices.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 5:17 AM
Packers trade up, select QB Jordan Love
by Bill Scott on April 24, 2020 at 3:58 AM
Nobody really expected the Green Bay Packers to pick Aaron Rodgers back in 2005, but when he fell to them at #24, Ted Thompson made the move that would shape the team’s future for years to come. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is […]
DNR investigating second suspected dog poisoning death of month in Northwoods
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 23, 2020 at 11:54 PM
The 4-year-old yellow Labrador died suddenly Tuesday while walking on public land with its owner in Forest County, near the Michigan border.
85-year-old woman died in Marinette County house fire Monday morning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 10:31 PM
The woman lived alone in the home, which was in a secluded area with no neighbors nearby. The fire remains under investigation.
No plan to close Green Bay meat-processing plants as Brown County cases exceed 500, over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 10:24 PM
County cases rose by about 100 Thursday, with 22 people hospitalized. Health officials may ask police to help enforce social distancing.
Coronavirus spike in Brown County: Here's what we know, and don't know, as cases climb
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase rapidly while health officials contend with outbreaks at meat processing plants.
GOP leaders seeking to overturn Tony Evers' coronavirus orders aren't saying what...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2020 at 9:59 PM
GOP leaders are asking Gov. Evers to work with them to craft a new plan — a cooperative dynamic the two sides have rarely been able to achieve before.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 23, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 23, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
Evers advice for Friday rally: ‘keep a safe distance apart’
by Bob Hague on April 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM
Asked about Friday’s rally at the Capitol, opposing his extension of the statewide “Safer at Home” order, Governor Tony Evers offered some advice. “I celebrate the 1st Amendment, and celebrate people’s ability to […]
