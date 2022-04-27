Green Bay Packers fans can vote for fan photo to be featured at game during 2022 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Packers Everywhere 2022 Fan Favorite photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Green Bay school district survey seeks public input on playground, athletic field...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The money from a potential referendum in November would go to delayed maintenance projects and improvements to high school outdoor areas.
Don't let the potholes win! Report the city's worst offenders by taking our survey.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Potholes are a massive bummer but commuters. What's the worst pothole in your area? Take our survey and we'll report back with the results.
Kewaunee County factory farm sues the DNR over new permit that limits animals, orders...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2022 at 3:21 AM
Kinnard Farms is asking a judge to overturn its wastewater permit, saying the requirements for groundwater monitoring, animal cap will cause harm
BREAKING: Juvenile arrested in connection with death of Lily Peters
by Raymond Neupert on April 26, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Chippewa Falls police say a juvenile male has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Lily Peters. That arrest was made Tuesday evening. Police Chief Matthew Kelm couldn’t elaborate much further. “The suspect was […]
Robin Vos extends Michael Gableman's Wisconsin election review after pressure from Donald...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM
Without naming Vos, Trump suggested he will see a successful primary opponent if he does not extend Gableman's contract.
Green Bay police officer writing a ticket escapes serious injury when passing car crashes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2022 at 9:31 PM
Sgt. Sean Hamill got a reminder about being alert to dangers in traffic. A driver who hit his motorcycle got tickets for multiple offenses.
Speaker Vos extends elections probe after Trump statement
by Raymond Neupert on April 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM
The Republican elections probe will not be ending after all. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had previously said that he was closing down Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 presidential election this week, but has now extended the […]
