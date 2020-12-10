Green Bay Packers' Corey Linsley nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
Linsley was recognized for his work on and off the field. Bay Port High School’s Alec Ingold also was nominated for the Walter Payton award.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2020 at 5:46 PM
Green Bay Correctional Institution saw rampant spread of COVID-19. Officials blamed the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM
Experts question the assessment given how little is known about the virus' ability to infect people through surfaces.
Federal judge in Wisconsin tosses out another challenge to the election
by Raymond Neupert on December 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM
One of several lawsuits against the election filed by a former Trump attorney has been tossed out of a federal court in Wisconsin. That lawsuit, one of the so-called ‘Kraken’ cases filed by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, was […]
Wisconsin joins anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook
by Raymond Neupert on December 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM
Wisconsin is joining 48 other states in a lawsuit accusing Facebook of anti-trust violations. Attorney General Josh Kaul says Facebook has long engaged in anti-competitive practices, and has sought to either buy out or stamp out any competition […]
Sen. Baldwin calls for full FBI investigation into Qanon
by Raymond Neupert on December 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM
Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on the FBI and Homeland Security to lay out the dangers of the Q-Anon movement as domestic terrorism. Senator Baldwin joins other Democrats in asking for more information and more study into the movement. […]
The Wisconsin lawsuits filed by Donald Trump and his allies: Where the cases stand
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 2:05 PM
After Joe Biden was called as the winner of the presidential contest in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump's team and his allies swiftly filed lawsuits. The courts have been hearing and resolving the cases. […]
Green Bay Packers fans say they would feel safe at Lambeau Field despite COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM
Fans say Lambeau Field could be made safe enough for limited attendance, but they aren't overly critical of Packers decision.
Something else Wisconsin is No. 1 at: We miss going to the movies more than any other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 1:37 AM
A new study shows that Wisconsin misses movie theaters more than any other state. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many theaters dark nationwide.
Wisconsin has reported 385 COVID-19 deaths in the last week, including 81 Wednesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2020 at 11:51 PM
Deaths from the virus continue to mount quickly. The statewide death toll has risen by 385 in the last seven days — it passed 3,500 on Dec. 2.
