Green Bay Packers coaching tournament: Josh McDaniels vs. Vic Fangio in Round 2 matchup
Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly unlikely to coach Packers, but all advanced in this tournament. So did Joe Philbin, Bruce Arians.
