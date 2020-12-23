Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur helps raise $51,000 to fight pediatric cancer with '10 Days of Hope'
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
LeFleur is the face of a campaign that raises money for the Bart & Cherry Starr Children’s Foundation.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Marinette County deputy cleared in Nov. 27 shooting of 74-year-old Wausaukee man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2020 at 12:37 AM
Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow cleared Deputy Jesse Parr, who killed Duane W. Rich following a domestic incident Nov. 27.
-
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur helps raise $51,000 to fight pediatric cancer with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM
LeFleur is the face of a campaign that raises money for the Bart & Cherry Starr Children's Foundation.
-
Oshkosh man part of trio FBI suspected of white supremacist plot against electrical grid
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 11:45 PM
An Oshkosh man is among 3 people the FBI suspects of plotting an attack on the power grid to advance white supremacist beliefs
-
Wisconsin's snow drought likely means a brown Christmas for most of the state
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 22, 2020 at 11:26 PM
Central and eastern Wisconsin have received about 10 inches less snow than average so far this winter season. Even up north, it's barely white.
-
Pick 'n Save, Metro Market pharmacies say they will be offering COVID-19 vaccines
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 11:18 PM
Pick 'n Save and Metro Market pharmacies, part of Kroger's Milwaukee-based Roundy's division, will offer COVID-19 vaccines, the company said Tuesday.
-
Congress votes to fund program aimed at keeping Great Lakes clean
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 11:15 PM
Congress Tuesday passed a bill reauthorizing the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, giving the program a large boost to keep the Great Lakes clean.
-
Wisconsin reports 120 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a record daily high, with more than 500...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 11:07 PM
The seven-day daily death average rose to 60 Tuesday. It's just under the all-time record high of 61 set Dec. 7.
-
Greater Green Bay YMCA to share in MacKenzie Scott's $4.2 billion donation to 384...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2020 at 10:53 PM
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, United Way of Racine County, and YWCA Madison also received a donation from Scott in Wisconsin.
-
Wisconsin to provide at-home COVID tests as testing decreases, deaths rise
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM
The at-home COVID-19 test kits will be provided by the state for anyone who cannot pay for them through health insurance.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.