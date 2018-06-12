Green Bay Packaging will build new mill

Green Bay Packaging is planning to invest more than half-a-billion dollars to build what it says will be the first new paper mill in Wisconsin in 30 years. Management says their current 71-year-old facility is outdated and inefficient. The new mill will be built on the same site as the current mill and is expected […]

Source: WRN.com

