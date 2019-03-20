Green Bay opens play in 2019 CollegeInsider.com Tournament

The Green Bay Phoenix are making their sixth postseason appearance in the last seven seasons. They’re taking on East Tennessee State on Wednesday night in the opening round of the 2019 CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament. This is the third time in four seasons that the Phoenix will appear in the postseason under coach Linc Darner. He […]

