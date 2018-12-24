Green Bay mayor: Ex-Alderman Joe Moore joins crowded candidates' field
Jim Schmitt isn't seeking a fifth term; seven men hope to replace him. They'll meet in a primary on Feb. 19. Winners face off in April 2 election.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
