Green Bay mayor casts tie-breaking vote on flagpole policy, ending attempt to limit flags flown at City Hall
Mayor Eric Genrich broke a 6-6 tie vote to receive the policy proposal and place it on file, ending the flagpole debate.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay mayor casts tie-breaking vote on flagpole policy, ending attempt to limit flags...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM
Mayor Eric Genrich broke a 6-6 tie vote to receive the policy proposal and place it on file, ending the flagpole debate.
-
Blue-collar Joe, GOP boos and a '24 preview: 5 takeaways from Biden's State of the Union
by USA TODAY on February 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM
President Joe Biden's State of the Union address previewed a working-class economic message for a widely expected reelection bid.
-
President Biden in State of the Union urges Republicans to work together to 'finish the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 7:11 AM
President Biden hopes the GOP will work with him on expanding health care coverage, reforming policing practices and supporting seniors.
-
Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving killed trying to arrest robbery suspect Terrell...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 2:03 AM
The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Terrell Thompson, 19. He exchanged gunfire with officers and died at the scene, police said.
-
Schuh wins Miss Door County 2023, Klaubauf named Outstanding Teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 7, 2023 at 11:26 PM
The Sevastopol and Sturgeon Bay high school seniors will represent Door County in the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin Teen pageants in June.
-
5 toxic shock syndrome cases reported in Wisconsin; health officials urge parents to talk...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM
Health officials are asking parents, other caregivers to review proper tampon use with teens.
-
Gov. Tony Evers proposes hundreds of millions in funds to shore up local governments....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM
The plan is an answer to calls from Milwaukee officials and leaders of county and municipalities across the state struggling under stagnant revenue.
-
Jane Wienke, co-founder of roadside Door County produce store Wienke's Market, has died
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 7, 2023 at 9:22 PM
Jane Wienke, 82, opened and operated the roadside market in rural Algoma they called "A Taste of Door County" with her husband, Don.
-
Republican legislators authorize audit of backlog in licenses for nurses, other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM
The issue has plagued the Department of Safety and Professional Services as professional workers wait in limbo to gain licenses they need to work.
