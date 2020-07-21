Green Bay mayor announces plan for face mask requirement

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has announced plans for a city-wide face mask requirement. “I feel like this is a very reasonable step to take,” Genrich told reporters. “It’s one that other communities in Wisconsin are contemplating or taking and about half of all US states have a face covering requirement in place, the vast majority […]

