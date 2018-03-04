Green Bay man's body found in Marinette County lake, authorities say
Divers pulled the body of the 79-year-old Green Bay man from Lake Noquebay on Saturday, hours after his truck plunged through thin ice in Middle Inlet.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
