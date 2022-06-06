Green Bay man pleads guilty in crash at Lombardi Avenue Kwik Trip that killed three people in 2020

The driver will be sentenced Aug. 8 for second-degree reckless homicide. His speed was recorded at 104 mph before the crash.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



