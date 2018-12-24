Green Bay man gives up a kidney to save wife's cousin and change city policy
Make no mistake: It takes a lot of stones to be able to donate a kidney.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Police: Missing Wausau man found dead on creek ice after his truck flipped23 hours ago
- Get into the spirit of the season with these holiday stories from across Wisconsin1 day ago
- Wisconsin Rapids Middle School wrestlers raise $1,775 at brat fry to help family1 day ago
- WH: Less money for wall would be acceptable2 days ago
- All about giving2 days ago
- Mattis pushed out earlier2 days ago
- Rodgers leads Packers to first road victory2 days ago
- Marquette’s Howard named Big East Player of the Week2 days ago
- SCC Prep Scores from Friday 12/212 days ago
- SBC Prep Scores from Friday 12/212 days ago
- Other Local Prep Athletics from the Weekend2 days ago
- Merry Christmas. We Have a Farm Bill!4 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.