Green Bay man found guilty of stealing more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from Kimberly business in March

Travis Burrell, 38, of Green Bay, pleaded no contest to charges of retail theft of greater than $10,000 and possession of THC in court Tuesday.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



