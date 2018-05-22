Green Bay man fined after dog-wolf hybrid bites child

A Green Bay resident was fined more than $1,600 after his dog-wolf hybrid bit a child. Police were called to a residence on the west side of the city, just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a dog bite. The animal, a cross between a domesticated dog and wolf, weighed 107.5 pounds and […]

Source: WRN.com

