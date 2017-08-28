Green Bay man drowns near Wave Pointe Marina, Door County
The body of a 61-year-old Green Bay man was found at 12:23 p.m. Sunday by the Door County Dive Team
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Sheriff’s foreclosure sale of Wausau Center Mall confirmed10 hours ago
- Without fix, Wisconsin Foxconn deal could mean higher taxes for local homeowners10 hours ago
- Iowa governor disagrees with ban on transgender troops10 hours ago
- Lawmakers to take up funding bump for schools10 hours ago
- Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee to tackle school funding Monday10 hours ago
- Prosecutors drop state charges in Wausau armed robberies10 hours ago
- Harvey could have deep impact on Texas oil, US economy10 hours ago
- The idea earned a ‘D.’ Now Rent College Pads will help students find housing i...10 hours ago
- Man fatally attacked at Hopkins home died of chop wounds10 hours ago
- Green Bay Man drowns at Wave Pointe Marina11 hours ago
- Minor Injuries in Two Vehicle Accident North of Hillsboro12 hours ago
- Local Unemployment Estimates Released13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.