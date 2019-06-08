Green Bay man dead after tractor caught fire, rolled into power lines in Luxemburg
A 54-year-old Green Bay man died Saturday after the tractor he was driving caught on fire in Kewaunee County.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
