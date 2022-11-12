Green Bay man, 40, killed crossing U.S. 41
The pedestrian was crossing highway when hit by a Kia driven by 20 year old from Appleton
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay man, 40, killed crossing U.S. 41
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM
The pedestrian was crossing highway when hit by a Kia driven by 20 year old from Appleton
-
Native American tribes offer short-term loans. Consumers say they are being gouged.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM
Dozens of tribal-owned lenders operate across the country, often with little oversight from state or federal regulators.
-
How Ron Johnson took the reins of his campaign and emerged as an election night bright...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 10:13 PM
Ron Johnson emerged as one of the few bright spots for Republicans nationally during the midterms as an anticipated "red wave" turned into a trickle.
-
UW System will retry surveying students about free speech. The first attempt was mired in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 8:31 PM
The UW System survey results are expected in late January, just as the state budget season ramps up.
-
Christmas and holiday festivals are coming to Door County. Here's a preview of the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM
Community tree lighting ceremonies take place across the Peninsula from the weekend before Thanksgiving to the first weekend of December.
-
Here's how much school district referendum money was passed across Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM
The total school district referendum money passed this November is the second highest amount to be passed in a single election in at least the past 10 years.
-
28 Sturgeon Bay artists in 24 locations are taking part in annual art crawl
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM
Artists will show their works, meet with the public and discuss their techniques at galleries, studios and their homes for three days.
-
Election officials braced themselves. But in the end, voting in Wisconsin was smooth.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM
Many new people came out to observe the electoral process in Wisconsin, where election result denialism has become prominent.
-
Does your physician know how all contraception works? Not necessarily, a UW study finds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM
A new study says misunderstandings about contraceptives are common among the public. But even practicing physicians may get things wrong.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.