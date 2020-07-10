Green Bay joins Wisconsin cities, counties in considering face mask requirement as coronavirus persists
The push from Alderman Randy Scannell comes amid concerns over Wisconsin’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Evers seeks nominees to ‘People’s Maps’ commission
by Bob Hague on July 10, 2020 at 6:03 PM
Governor Tony Evers is starting the process to re-draw the state’s political map. The Democratic governor is taking applications for his People’s Map Commission. Legislative and congressional district boundaries largely control who gets […]
Thompson requests $100 million for UW System this fall
by Bob Hague on July 10, 2020 at 5:58 PM
Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson wants more money for coronavirus preparations. Thompson is requesting that the state provide $110 million for the next school year. That’s to buy face masks and coronavirus tests […]
In a blow to Gov. Tony Evers, state Supreme Court overturns three budget vetoes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2020 at 5:42 PM
A divided state Supreme Court scaled back Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto authority Friday, throwing out three changes he made to the state budget last year.
Oneida Nation election candidates seek to rebuild economy after pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2020 at 5:25 PM
The Oneida tribal elections are July 25 and they include a large number of candidates because the primary was cancelled earlier this year due to COVID.
Separate Wolf Attacks Reported on Wisconsin Farms
on July 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM
USDA Announces Production Controls on Tart Cherries
on July 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM
The USDA is announcing volume controls for the 2019-20 crop year under the marketing order for tart cherries grown in seven states, including Wisconsin.
WI FFA to Announce Star Winners, Officer Team (UPDATED)
on July 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM
The fifth and final day of the Wisconsin FFA Online Convention promises to be full of excitement on Friday.
Forage Superbowl Announces Prize Awards For 2020 Contest
on July 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM
Entries in this year's World Forage Analysis Superbowl can win big with over $26,000 in cash prizes being awarded.
