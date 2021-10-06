Green Bay is considering developing four things on JBS's donated land. Planners believe it can help change a struggling neighborhood.
Green Bay city officials expect to start their search for partners to develop 26.5 acres JBS donated to the city earlier this year. Here are four elements of the project.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 1:56 PM
Green Bay city officials expect to start their search for partners to develop 26.5 acres JBS donated to the city earlier this year. Here are four elements of the project.
Number of districts with a majority of Black and Latino voters would shrink under...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 1:27 PM
Black and Hispanic voters would make up majorities in fewer districts but their influence could extend into others and sway more elections.
Kyle Keding went to prison for supplying the heroin that killed a man. He's out now,...
by Marshfield News-Herald on October 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM
"I'm in the greatest position I've ever been," Kyle Keding says, on starting life after prison and opioid addiction. But challenges remain.
Woman assaulted on East River Trail while taking a walk with her baby, De Pere police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 3:16 AM
Police were near Tenmile and Black Earth Drives around 1:30 p.m.
Gableman tells Green Bay officials he plans to subpoena 5 Wisconsin mayors in election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 3:00 AM
The attorney leading a partisan election review announced Tuesday he was subpoenaing five Wisconsin mayors.
Mauston Sports Classics: Adams-Friendship at Mauston VB 10-5-21 (Quist Reaches 1,000Kill...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2021 at 2:32 AM
Here's who's running for Ron Johnson's Wisconsin Senate seat in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 1:32 AM
While Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hasn't decided if he'll run next year, Democrats are lining up to win the primary and claim the seat.
Wisconsin's vaccine and case numbers aren't looking good, but a new COVID-19 pill may be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2021 at 9:50 PM
Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' new antiviral drug molnupiravir has been effective in reducing hospitalizations.
Fact check: Sen. Ron Johnson claims there are no approved COVID-19 vaccines in US
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2021 at 9:21 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson incorrectly claims there are no approved COVID-19 vaccines in America
