Green Bay hospitalist: For first time ever, most of my patients have same illness. It's COVID-19, and you may be spreading it
If you’re standing near someone who’s vulnerable and you’re not wearing a mask, you may be responsible for serious illness or death.
Record breaking day for COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wisconsin
by Raymond Neupert on October 14, 2020 at 2:36 AM
Wisconsin’s coronavirus numbers set a pair of records on Tuesday. The 34 deaths reported in the previous 24 hours were the highest single day number of deaths ever for the state. The total number of deaths here now stands at 1,508. The […]
Wisconsin surpasses 1,500 coronavirus deaths, reports more than 3,200 new cases in worst...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM
Wisconsin has reported more positive tests in the six weeks since Sept. 1 than it did in all of the first eight months of the year.
Groups appeal lawsuit over Wisconsin absentee ballots to U.S. Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM
Groups seeking to allow late-arriving absentee ballots to be counted in Wisconsin took their case Tuesday to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Door, Kewaunee counties report 4 pandemic-related deaths after months without any
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM
Both counties remain in the very high activity level category based on Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.
De Pere schools will keep learning online through 'at least' Nov. 6; West De Pere to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2020 at 9:55 PM
The Brown County district initially closed its school buildings and moved learning online less than a month into the school year.
'We are ready for your vote': Green Bay adds drop boxes as over 24,000 city voters...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2020 at 9:22 PM
From absentee drop boxes to poll worker PPE, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said the city is ready to count ballots no matter how they're cast.
Green Bay men convicted in July 2019 drive-by shooting on 14th Avenue
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2020 at 9:15 PM
Joan Zavaleta, 18, was found guilty Monday on one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he pleaded no contest.
Green Bay man charged in connection with east-side shooting on Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2020 at 8:21 PM
Michael D. Krajewski faces a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.
