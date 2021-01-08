Green Bay has kept schools closed, but School Board election won't hinge on reopening, candidates say
Candidates concede that limiting students to online learning so far is controversial but say the campaign is about broader issues and moving forward.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/8
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM
Wisconsin to begin assisted living vaccinations in late January, weeks later than most...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM
Wisconsin will be one of the last states in the country to activate the federal program for vaccinating people who live and work in assisted living.
Reps. Steffen and Mursau give up on election lawsuit as judge says he may sanction their...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM
Two legislators abandoned a lawsuit to overturn the election, causing a judge to renew his questions of whether their attorney should be sanctioned.
Evers asks feds to release more COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin, says Trump administration...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and seven other Democratic governors are asking federal health officials to release more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to their states, alleging the Trump administration is holding back the shots.
Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers include 40 additional deaths
by Bob Hague on January 8, 2021 at 3:14 PM
There were 40 more COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday in Wisconsin. Just a day after surpassing 5,000, the state’s coronavirus deaths now total 5,079. Your #COVID19_WI update w/3,791 confirmed cases, 40 deaths & 99 […]
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM
Hospitals in central, northeast Wisconsin 'anxiously awaiting' state's decision on who to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM
As health systems across Wisconsin work to wrap up vaccinations of health care workers, a decision looms about who will be included in the second phase.
Records shed light on what was going through the minds of officer Rusten Sheskey and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey and Jacob Blake have very different versions of the shooting that left Blake paralyzed
Tribal health officials seek to alleviate mistrust of COVID-19 vaccine, say first round...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2021 at 11:22 AM
Tribal health officials say the first round of coronavirus vaccinations are going smoothly as they try to alleviate any mistrust of the vaccine.
