Green Bay Equal Rights Commission addresses housing inequality

The city of Green Bay is considering how to address inequality in housing. A report from the city's Equal Rights Commission outlines short-and long-term recommendations. Jon Shelton, chair of the Commission, said those include a municipal housing ordinance that would require developers to develop a certain amount of affordable housing. The commission held a public […]







