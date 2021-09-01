Green Bay elementary school students get special first-day guest: Gov. Tony Evers
Green Bay administrators, school officials express “cautious optimism” that they can keep schools open and children in them despite COVID-19 pandemic
Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 10:08 PM
The New Orleans Saints had to find a new place to host the game against the Green Bay Packers after being forced out of Louisiana by Hurricane Ida.
'The tides are shifting': National Guard Bureau vows broad reforms to combat sexual...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2021 at 9:46 PM
The changes follow a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Cap Times investigation. Better training, program reviews and increased transparency are planned.
Wisconsin reports 944 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as the number hospitalized continues...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 944 patients in hospitals on Wednesday as the number hospitalized continues to rise.
Back to school at Green Bay's Edison Middle School
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 8:21 PM
Edison Middle School students attend the first day of school on Sept. 1, 2021. The Green Bay Area Public School District is requiring masks for all ages.
Green Bay Press-Gazette Photos of the Month: August 2021
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 7:47 PM
See photos from the Green Bay area from August 2021.
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its highest in more than 6 months
by Bob Hague on September 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its highest in more than 6 months. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the state Department of Health Services encourages Wisconsinites to continue taking steps to protect themselves and […]
Do kids who commit adult crimes belong in prison? Wisconsin struggles with an answer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2021 at 4:58 PM
Manitowoc County teen Damian Hauschultz admitted to killing 7-year-old foster brother Ethan in 2018. Damian will be sentenced Thursday.
Mauston Man Arrested on Drug Charges after Hiding in Crawl Space
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM
