Green Bay doctor, nurses on COVID-19 surge: 'This shouldn't have happened'
Green Bay-area medical professionals talk about what they’re seeing locally regarding COVID-19.
The county's death toll stood at 79 people as of Wednesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 14, 2020 at 9:51 PM
The state of Wisconsin recorded 28 more deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, and 153 more people were hospitalized, according to latest numbers from the Department of Health Services. DHS said just over 83 percent of […]
These northeastern Wisconsin companies hiring right now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2020 at 9:00 PM
If you're seeking a job, here are some area companies that are currently hiring.
Judge: No apparent law against cities using private grants to help stage elections during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2020 at 8:21 PM
Judge OKs cities' use of private grants to stage elections
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM
Juneau County Reports 9 New Cases of COVID19 During Wednesday (10/14) Report
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2020 at 8:14 PM
Judge halts Evers’ order on public gatherings and capacities
by Bob Hague on October 14, 2020 at 6:38 PM
A northern Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked Governor Tony Evers’ order limiting indoor gatherings. Evers’ order caps the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants, and many other businesses at 25-percent of capacity. […]
Evers 25% Capacity Order Temporarily Blocked by Judge
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2020 at 6:35 PM
