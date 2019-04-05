Green Bay diocese reveals new priest accused of sexual abuse, bringing total to 47
The diocese quietly updated its disclosure list to include Raymond Hietpas, who is accused of abusing a minor in 1964.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
