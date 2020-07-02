Green Bay Diocese Catholic schools reopening for in-person classes in fall
The diocese said it will share more details later in the summer.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin DPI releases general school aids estimate
by Bob Hague on July 2, 2020 at 6:18 PM
Most of Wisconsin’s K-12 public school districts are receiving additional money money from the state. The Department of Public Instruction’s general school aid estimate for the next school year says, overall, schools will split about $5 […]
Books about race are flying off shelves at Wisconsin's libraries, bookstores
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2020 at 6:16 PM
Wisconsin readers are reading more books about race and antiracism than ever before.
Frostman credits additional hires for improvement in taking unemployment claims
by WRN Contributor on July 2, 2020 at 6:05 PM
Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman says additional hiring has enabled the agency to more unemployment cases. “We’ve added a thousand either employees or contractors since the start of COVID-19 to go from 500 to […]
Tribal educators talk e-learning curve, prepare for fall pandemic learning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM
Tribal educators share what they've learned about e-learning and how they can address challenges should the pandemic continue into next school year.
Caught on camera: Cellphones, surveillance footage yielding vital evidence in exposing,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM
From the death of George Floyd to local homicides and other crimes, video surveillance and iPhone videos are playing a significant role, experts say.
Juneau County Covid 19 Outbreak
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM
Juneau County Health Department would like to report a Covid 19 Outbreak in their own office. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or […]
Miller, Carol L age 71 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2020 at 3:49 PM
Carol L. Miller 71 of Mauston passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. Carol was born in Bloomington, Wisconsin on July 13, 1948 the daughter of Lloyd and Elizabeth (Fritz) Jones.
-
Access to Tomah clinic changed due to construction
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2020 at 3:46 PM
Starting on Monday, July 6, the City of Tomah will begin installing new water and sewer lines beneath Butts Avenue from Jackson Street south to Juneau Street. Work will encompass all of July and August 2020
