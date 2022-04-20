Green Bay developer plans to buy WPS headquarters site, and has this vision for its future
Base Companies, which has led the redevelopment of the Rail Yard district, talks about tentative plans for redeveloping the former WPS headquarters.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Door County prosecutors have put an 86-year-old man on trial in his wife's disappearance....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 3:18 AM
Jury trial begins for Richard G. Pierce, who is charged with first-degree murder and disinterment of a body in his wife's disappearance.
-
Green Bay developer plans to buy WPS headquarters site, and has this vision for its future
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 3:14 AM
Base Companies, which has led the redevelopment of the Rail Yard district, talks about tentative plans for redeveloping the former WPS headquarters.
-
De Pere man pleads no contest to charge of child sexual abuse from 1997 in Calumet County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2022 at 12:06 AM
Calumet County prosecutor says he will recommend Gregory Sawyer spend 10 to 15 years in state prison
-
Mason Street bridge in Green Bay malfunctions, forcing motorists to take detours during...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2022 at 11:09 PM
The Mason Street bridge in downtown Green Bay malfunctioned Tuesday as it was trying to close after a ship went through.
-
Silver Cliff area man dies after Marinette County crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM
A witness to the crash reported it, sheriff says.
-
Brown County Board looks to build on COVID-19 response, acknowledges there's room for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM
County health officials say some items became "best practices" for multiple counties; acknowledge they could have been quicker to involve translators
-
National Railroad Museum ready to display newly restored 1930s hospital car
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM
The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon recently finished a nearly three-year renovation of the Joseph Lister hospital car from the 1930s.
-
National Railroad Museum to put newly restored medical train car on display
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM
The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon recently completed a nearly three-year renovation on the Joseph Lister hospital car.
-
AG Kaul provides update with one-year anniversary of clergy abuse investigation
by Raymond Neupert on April 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM
It’s been a year since the State Department of Justice started an effort to find victims of clergy and faith leader abuse in Wisconsin. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the state has started charges against one person, but that a lot of cases […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.