Green Bay coronavirus updates: Brown County coronavirus cases rise to 968; Bay Beach Amusement Park delays opening
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it’s now also investigating Salm Partners in Denmark and TNT Crust in Green Bay.
Bucks Entertainment District, Door County lodge win awards for architectural excellence
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment District, a Door County lodge and Green Bay's Hotel Northland are given design awards by Wisconsin architects.
Gov. Tony Evers cutting state spending by 5% in response to souring economy as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:39 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' administration is rolling out plans to cut state spending by 5% as costs rise and revenue plummets during the coronavirus. pandemic.
The Blue Opus closes in Bellevue; Village Grille will take over the location with a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 8:39 PM
"The pandemic has hit us at a most vulnerable time," according to a post on The Blue Opus Facebook page announcing that the Bellevue music venue is permanently closed.
COVID-19 crisis intensifies at Wisconsin food plants: 1 dead, 100 more test positive
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 8:37 PM
The scope of the coronavirus problem at Wisconsin food processing plants is unknown as officials won't disclose key numbers.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for April 29, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 8:16 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strong winds, rain cause flooding in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM
Strong northeastern winds causing waves in the bay resulted in flooding along the Fox and East rivers on April 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.
Watch Newsmakers: Coronavirus Edition with Promega director of in vitro diagnostics...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 8:11 PM
Director of in vitro diagnostics operations at Promega Jennifer Romanin discusses the company's role in producing the reagents that labs need for coronavirus testing.
Wisconsin coronavirus cases pass 6,500 as state says over 180 outbreaks are tied to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 8:01 PM
The state's confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 231 on Wednesday — about 7% of the total daily tests were positive.
Some Green Bay residents along East Shore Drive evacuated from homes; strong winds cause...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 7:55 PM
Winds will move north Wednesday afternoon and possibly cause lakeshore flooding in Door and Kewaunee counties.
