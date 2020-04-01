Green Bay coronavirus updates: Brown County confirms 12 cases; police warn of scam calls about CARES Act
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Green Bay and the surrounding area.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
