Green Bay coronavirus update: 13 new cases reported in Brown County Tuesday; officials link weekend 'spike' to facility
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Green Bay and the surrounding area.
Green Bay coronavirus update: 13 new cases reported in Brown County Tuesday; officials...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM
Window visits at nursing homes are allowed again after Wisconsin quickly retracts rule...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM
The state board on aging on Monday told facilities not to allow window visits to protect staff, but quickly reversed course at the direction of Gov. Tony Evers.
More than 300,000 Wisconsin residents have filed for unemployment in the past month. Many...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM
Wisconsin lawmakers say they will act to remove delays in receiving unemployment benefits.
Wondering where your stimulus check is? There's a tracker for that
by Fort Collins Coloradoan on April 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM
The IRS is planning to launch a tool this week that will allow you to track the check that for most will be up to $1,200 per individual.
TeleMedicine services are now available at Mile Bluff
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2020 at 5:14 PM
We know that the general healthcare needs of our patients haven’t gone away during COVID-19 response. Thanks to technology, Mile Bluff patients have the option to connect with their healthcare provider from the comfort and safety of their own […]
Kewaunee County reports first COVID-19 death; positive cases up to five
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2020 at 5:12 PM
Out of 111 residents tested, 78 tests came back negative and 28 results are pending.
Winners and losers from Wisconsin's spring election: It was a bad night for Robin Vos and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM
It was technically a nonpartisan election, but Monday night's results were bad news for Republicans.
Barrett reelected Milwaukee mayor
by Bob Hague on April 14, 2020 at 5:03 PM
Voters in Wisconsin’s largest city reelected their longtime mayor, while those in other cities elected a change in civic leadership. Tom Barrett has secured another term as Milwaukee’s mayor. His fifth term, defeating state Senator Lena […]
Laura McCoy, Dawn Smith to join Green Bay School Board after four-way election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM
The winners will assume their roles as the Green Bay School District grapples with a school year disrupted by the coronavirus.
