Green Bay coronavirus help: Green Bay Packers give 30 grants to Brown County organizations
Here’s information about how Green Bay area residents can help each other and how communities are finding solutions.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'Anecdotal evidence is overwhelmingly positive': Nearly 2,600 COVID-19 patients in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 12:47 AM
Hospitals and clinics across the country have given plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to almost 2,600 of those still sick with the disease.
COVID-19 crisis intensifies at Wisconsin food plants: 1 dead, 100 more test positive
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 12:09 AM
The scope of the coronavirus problem at Wisconsin food processing plants is unknown as officials won't disclose key numbers.
Brown County surpasses 900 coronavirus cases and reports its third COVID-19 death; over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2020 at 11:16 PM
Health officials did not provide details about the third resident who died from the coronavirus.
Governor Evers and DHS seek dismissal of GOP lawsuit challenging Safer At Home orders
by Raymond Neupert on April 28, 2020 at 10:31 PM
Governor Evers and the Department of Health Services want the State Supreme Court to quash a lawsuit challenging the Safer At Home orders. In a filing with the court on Tuesday, Governor Evers and DHS Secretary Andrea Palm requested that the court […]
Tony Evers to reopen 34 Wisconsin state parks and forests with special conditions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Department of Natural Resources to re-open 34 state parks and forests on Friday under special conditions.
'I do not fear the Devil nor COVID-19': Wisconsin police chief asks governor to end Safer...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM
Colby-Abbotsford Chief Jason Bauer said he meant to use the devil as a metaphor but believes Gov. Evers should relax his stay-at-home order.
'Staff are tired, worn out': Stevens Point nurse answers desperate call for help with...
by Stevens Point Journal on April 28, 2020 at 9:30 PM
Amy Koelemay had to overcome a fear of needles and blood to become a nurse. Now she provides care in the biggest COVID-19 hot zone in the U.S.
Miss Wisconsin pageant in Oshkosh postponed due to coronavirus
by Oshkosh Northwestern on April 28, 2020 at 9:29 PM
The Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen competitions will now take place Aug.19 through 22. It was originally scheduled for June.
