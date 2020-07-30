Green Bay company gets federal contract to help produce PPE

A Green Bay company is getting a federal contract to help produce PPE and masks. The Pentagon has awarded NPS Corporation $2,750,000 to create specialized fibers that go into making respirators and filter masks. CEO Andrew Hetzel tells FOX 11 that the funding is part of the CARES Act. Those fibers will go to companies […]

Source: WRN.com







