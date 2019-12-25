Green Bay community Christmas dinner serves an estimated 250 people
Organizers of annual event say last-minute donations mean they’ll likely meet their fund-raising goal.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Tony Evers says a pragmatic Democrat can defeat Trump in Wisconsin15 hours ago
- UPDATE: Oakdale Woman Remains in Hospital after Car was Hit by Drunk Driver15 hours ago
- Rolling out the barrel at Lambeau is a Packers polka tradition with a history of famous fa...1 day ago
- Contentious 2019 draws to a close at Capitol1 day ago
- Fresh out of prison, Wisconsin fraudster has new name and what looks like a familiar con2 days ago
- Viroqua Man Injured in Car v Tree Crash2 days ago
- WILL Asks Wisconsin Supreme Court To Hear Voter Purge Case2 days ago
- No, Wausau, you’re not getting a new Trader Joe’s2 days ago
- Johnson calls impeachment articles ‘pretty thin gruel’2 days ago
- 1000 Days: This President Continues To Be An Embarrassment2 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.