Green Bay committee thinks it's high time to relax the city's marijuana fines. How low could fines go?
Protection and Policy Committee voted to loosen marijuana possession to $0. It’s up to City Council to approve or reject the ordinance.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
UW-Stevens Point will soon display an art installation honoring Indigenous people buried...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
A proposed art installation at UW-Stevens Point campus will acknowledge dozens of people buried there under the school's grounds. Here's what to know.
What makes Kwik Trip such a phenomenon?
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on February 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Kwik Trip has grown from a local grocery store to a regional phenomenon.
'60 Minutes' profiles Report for America Sunday. These 4 corps members make a difference...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2022 at 12:01 AM
'60 Minutes' on Sunday will air a story on Report for America. These four Report for America members make a difference in our Wisconsin newsrooms.
Rep. Tim Ramthun, running for governor on a platform of an election overhaul, skips votes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2022 at 12:01 AM
Ramthun's absence was noted by his GOP colleagues who criticized him publicly for choosing the political gathering over his duties as a lawmaker.
Asked about meeting with the families of murder victims, Evers says he has a 'busy...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Gov. Tony Evers cited a "busy schedule" in an interview that aired Sunday when asked when he last met with the family of a Milwaukee homicide victim.
Polar Plunge 2022 held at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Polar Plunge 2022 participants jump into a pool of ice-cold water outside Lambeau Field.
Town of Oneida pastor charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM
Rick E. Haberland, pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church, as well as five other churches, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday.
Fishermen stranded on bay north of Oconto rescued
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM
The group was more than 4 miles off shore when their pickup went into the water.
