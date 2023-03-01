Green Bay City Hall recording controversy enters March with another committee talk, before heading to court Thursday
‘Big Brother is listening’: Lawsuit against Green Bay by critics of Eric Genrich to go to Brown County Circuit Judge March Hammer on Thursday morning.
Both sides of the abortion debate gear up for a pitched battle in Wisconsin's Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 3:27 AM
Abortion is sure to take center stage in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, one of the most watched political contests in the country this year.
Former employees of man charged with homicide in burned body case testify he roped them...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2023 at 2:01 AM
Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse for the fatal shooting of Jason Mendez-Ramos.
Love craft beer? Climate change is making it harder to get ingredients used by Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 12:21 AM
Breweries around Wisconsin are pushing for sustainable practices. But as the environment becomes more unstable, costs will continue to grow.
Native son Greg Borowski named editor of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM
Borowski is Milwaukee through and through, born and raised in the city where he still lives, a product of Messmer High School and Marquette University.
Algoma boy's trip to Milwaukee Brewers spring training turns him into a new fan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM
Owen Strege and two boys from the Milwaukee area with health issues were special guests for the Milwaukee Brewers' first weekend of spring training.
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is already the most expensive in U.S. history, and there...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM
Democrats are pouring millions into liberal Janet Protasiewicz's campaign while Republicans are spending to back conservative Daniel Kelly.
Tony Evers seeks $3.8 billion for building projects, nearly half for UW campuses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM
Big-ticket items include money for the Wisconsin History Museum, state Capitol, juvenile correctional facilities and UW campuses.
A bipartisan consensus could be growing on how to teach reading statewide
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM
Bipartisan cooperation could "really make a difference" in helping schools be more effective in how they teach reading, said one legislator.
