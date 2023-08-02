Green Bay City Council gives first approval to ordinance licensing those who provide massage therapy
The ordinance requires a second reading by the City Council.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Pocan wants video footage of Van Orden incident released
by Bob Hague on August 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM
A member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation wants a colleague to release video footage of a third House member behaving badly. Democrat Mark Pocan sent a lengthy letter to Janesville Republican Brian Steil, who chairs the House […]
DNR releases revised wolf management plan
by Bob Hague on August 2, 2023 at 2:36 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday released revisions to its draft wolf management plan. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Randy Johnson said the plan improves transparency but does not set a specific population goal. Under the […]
Lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's legislative maps to be filed at the state Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM
The lawsuit would come one day after Wisconsin's Supreme Court flipped to liberal control with the swearing in of Janet Protasiewicz.
Wisconsin fake elector scheme is at the center of Donald Trump indictment
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM
Wisconsin is at the center of an indictment of former President Donald Trump into a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden.
Trump indictment recap: Jack Smith details how Trump allegedly tried to steal 2020...
by USA TODAY on August 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM
Donald Trump was indicted federally and charged with election fraud, potentially the most serious criminal charges he faces in three cases.
Steil consults with Capitol Police about surveillance footage of Van Orden confrontation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM
Steil's move came after fellow Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan demanded video of the incident be released.
'Fueled by lies': 6 takeaways from Trump indictment alleging criminal effort to overturn...
by USA TODAY on August 2, 2023 at 1:20 PM
The central allegation in the Justice Department's case against Donald Trump is that he knew that he lost the 2020 election and lied to stay in power.
A teacher, a sexual abuse allegation and a botched investigation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM
After a 7-year-old student said Green Bay School District teacher David Villareal touched her inappropriately, school officials allowed him to keep teaching. Four years later, more girls came forward.
